Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

RICOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:RICOY remained flat at $$8.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ricoh will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

