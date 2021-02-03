Rigel Finance Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $1.45 million worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $351.07 or 0.00938090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00064260 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00240609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

Rigel Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

