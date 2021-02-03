RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $405.47

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $405.47 and last traded at $394.89, with a volume of 603697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $402.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $63,548,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

