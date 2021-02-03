Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $22.85. 17,858,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 29,799,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter worth $52,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

