Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. 42,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 126,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

About Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

