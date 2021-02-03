RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RLI by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in RLI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RLI by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

