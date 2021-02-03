RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,822 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.42% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $33,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,077,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

