Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 14,641 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Polaris worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.94 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

