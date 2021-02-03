Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 40,781 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,781 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. CX Institutional increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

