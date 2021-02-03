Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 98,572 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,572 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of LKQ worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

