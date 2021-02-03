Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,560,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

