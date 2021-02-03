Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 28,395 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

