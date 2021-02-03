Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 30,124 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,800,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.