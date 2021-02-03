Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,035,000 after purchasing an additional 207,449 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,751,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

