Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $268.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.02. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

