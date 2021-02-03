Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.73 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,491 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $150.64 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

