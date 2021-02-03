Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.88 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $370.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $371.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.24.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

