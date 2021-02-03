Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.41 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,612 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $445,235,000 after acquiring an additional 110,170 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

