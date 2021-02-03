Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 545.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,792,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 77,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $244.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

