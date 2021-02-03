Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

