Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.61 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,729 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of EMN opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,962 shares of company stock worth $5,985,754. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

