Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.70 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Lancaster Colony worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 17.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.89. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

