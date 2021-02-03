Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,039 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.68 and a 200-day moving average of $217.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

