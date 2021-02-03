Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Globe Life worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,266,424.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $1,102,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,864. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.