Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $143.92 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

