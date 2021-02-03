Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.24% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $74,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,457 shares of company stock worth $197,291. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

