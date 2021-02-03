Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.76% of Mueller Water Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,543,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 557,836 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 705,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,233,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,699 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

