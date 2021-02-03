Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.33% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 55.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 99,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $205.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at $952,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,524 shares of company stock worth $1,030,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.