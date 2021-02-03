Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 125,452 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,452 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.24% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,404,041 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 1,166,970 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after buying an additional 2,385,840 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 81,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after buying an additional 56,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

