Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,254 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,748,000 after buying an additional 98,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,694,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $281.90 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.52 and its 200 day moving average is $294.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,879.21 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

