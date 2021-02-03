Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 160,000 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,586,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of nCino as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,392,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,910,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,696,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,241.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 740,053 shares of company stock valued at $54,424,503.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

