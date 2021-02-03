Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 335,000 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,506,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.26% of Duck Creek Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,522,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.00. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

