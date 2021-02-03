Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

NYSE PPG opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

