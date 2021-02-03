Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Halliburton worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 49,251 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,625 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 135,137 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,709 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

