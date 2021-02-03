Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.33% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

