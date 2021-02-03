Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,024 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $91,864,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

