Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 127,035 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,035 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of DISH Network worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 1,050.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 387,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 353,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

