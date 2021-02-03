Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 33,070 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Lear worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Lear by 6.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 47.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

LEA stock opened at $158.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.