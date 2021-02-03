Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 68,974 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,974 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.00% of Weis Markets worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,569,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 292,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 150,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 43,144 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 39.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

