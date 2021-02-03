Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 72,286 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,286 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.44% of Brighthouse Financial worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

BHF stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.