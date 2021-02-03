Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 73,127 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,127 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Unum Group worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 211,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 651,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

