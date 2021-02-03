Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 82,427 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,427 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXP opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

