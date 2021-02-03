Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $13.43 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 405,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.67% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 245.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $36.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.