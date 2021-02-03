Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,494,000 after purchasing an additional 854,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,064 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,910,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,909,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,258,000 after purchasing an additional 338,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $357,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

