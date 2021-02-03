Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,050 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,226 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 194,119 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

