Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

RHI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,133. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $73.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.