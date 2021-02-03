Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

RCKT stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

