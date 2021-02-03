Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 1,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

