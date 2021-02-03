Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,751 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,144,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,245,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 573,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

