Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.31

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 17669415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYCEY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

